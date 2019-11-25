Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Combine for 44 as Clippers Crush Lonzo Ball, Pelicans

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers notched their fifth straight win with a 134-109 victory over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night at Staples Center.

The Clippers recently lost to the Pelicans 132-127 when they visited New Orleans on Nov. 14. Paul George made his Clippers debut that night, but Kawhi Leonard was inactive (left knee injury management). This matchup marked the first time the two teams faced off with Leonard and George playing together.

The final score reflected the All-Star duo's impact. However, the Clippers' bench was exceptional with Montrezl Harrell's 34 points leading all scorers and reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams pouring in 19.

The Clippers improved to 12-5, leapfrogging the 11-6 Houston Rockets after their 137-123 loss to Dallas earlier in the day, as well as keeping pace with the 14-2 Los Angeles Lakers and 12-3 Denver Nuggets.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans dropped to 6-11—tied for 10th in the Western Conference with the San Antonio Spurs.

Notable Stats

LAC F Kawhi Leonard: 26 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists

LAC F Paul George: 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

LAC G Patrick Beverley: 10 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks

LAC F Montrezl Harrell: 34 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

LAC G Lou Williams: 19 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists

NO F Brandon Ingram: 24 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block

NO G Jrue Holiday: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

NO G JJ Redick: 12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists

NO G E'Twaun Moore: 17 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block

NO G Lonzo Ball: 9 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

Bench Production Makes Clippers Well-Rounded Title Contender

The Clippers were known for their depth before they landed Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in free agency over the summer.

It was Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams who played a major role in L.A. making a surprise run to the playoffs last season, and Williams became back-to-back Sixth Man of the Year.

Against the Pelicans, Harrell tied his career high with 34 points on 13-of-18 shooting from the field in 28 minutes off the bench. Williams has been a double-digit scorer as a reserve in every game so far this season.

Overall, the Clippers' bench outscored the Pelicans' 72-46.

After the contest, Harrell spoke about the importance of L.A.'s depth:

The addition of George and Leonard made the Clippers a championship contender. That is inarguable. However, the consistency of Harrell and Williams will sustain their efforts throughout the long path to June.

The Clippers lead the NBA in bench minutes per game (22.2) and bench points per game (50.9).

To Harrell's point, the Clippers have much more difficult opponents looming over the next two weeks beginning on the road against red-hot Luka Doncic and the 11-5 Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. L.A. will also have to travel to face the 13-3 Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 6 and 11-4 Toronto Raptors on Dec. 11.

What's Next?

The Clippers will travel to face the equally hot Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, and the Pelicans will stay in L.A. to take on the Lakers on Wednesday night.