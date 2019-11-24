Bruce Arians Says His Glass Is 'Full as Hell' After Buccaneers' Win vs. Falcons

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was understandably riding a high after his team's 35-22 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

"My glass is full as hell, and it's about to get real full in a minute," Arians told reporters.

Jameis Winston referenced the expression in his postgame press conference after the team's Week 9 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, which dropped Tampa Bay to 2-6 at the time:

"The glass is always full. Just because it might be half full of water, it's still full of air. So, we got to keep that glass full, we got to keep a chip on our shoulder and we got to find a way to get a win. It doesn't matter if it's this week, last week, all we can focus on is this upcoming week against another good opponent."

Sunday's game didn't get off to a great start as Winston threw an interception to Desmond Trufant with his first pass of the game.

Winston rebounded, however, finishing 18-of-28 for 313 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Buccaneers offense as a whole gained 446 yards, while the defense held Atlanta to 337 total yards and 4.2 yards per play.

Tampa Bay put an exclamation point on the victory with 3:06 remaining when Jason Pierre-Paul sacked Matt Ryan and forced a fumble. Ndamukong Suh recovered the ball and ran six yards for a touchdown.

While the result will feel satisfying for Arians and his players, it's probably too little too late to salvage a playoff quest. The Bucs are still four games back of the Minnesota Vikings for the final wild-card spot in the NFC.