WWE Survivor Series 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, The Street Profits, and Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins represented Raw. The Revival, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode represented SmackDown. Breezango, The Forgotten Sons, and Imperium's Marcel Barthel represented NXT.

A Battle Royal pitting teams from Raw, SmackDown and NXT kicked off the night's inter-promotional action. The rules were simple: Once a Superstar was eliminated over the top rope, the entire team was sent packing.

Typical battle royal chaos ensued early. The Forgotten Sons, Lucha House Party and Ryder and Hawkins were early eliminations but did little to clear up the numbers in the squared circle.

Ziggler and Roode eliminated Imperium while The Revival and The O.C. teamed up to dump Otis, sending Heavy Machinery to the back. The Revival also eliminated Breezango, leaving NXT with no entrants left in the match.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder's run of dominance ended with The Street Profits sending them packing. That left the Profits and The O.C. representing Raw and Ziggler and Roode from SmackDown. That is, until The Showoff sent Gallows to the floor with a superkick.

The Street Profits were poised to win following a beautiful frog splash from Ford, but an alert Roode sent him over the top rope to give SmackDown its first win of the night.

Result

Ziggler and Roode won

Grade

D+

Analysis

With no real story to speak of and no build whatsoever, this was mostly just a bunch of guys throwing punches and kicks with nothing substantial in between.

Ford's frog splash was outstanding and The Street Profits are a team of the future, but Ziggler and Roode are in a position to serve a higher-profile purpose on SmackDown as associates of King Corbin so it made sense that they earned the win here.

A little more forethought into the match and this might have meant more and, maybe, even have been a better experience all around.