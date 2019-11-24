Look: Dwayne Haskins Missed Final Snap of Redskins Win Taking Selfies with Fans

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Dwayne Haskins couldn't wait one more play to celebrate his first win as an NFL quarterback Sunday.

The rookie 15th overall pick was taking selfies with fans after Fabian Moreau intercepted Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel to seal Washington's 19-16 victory. The only problem was that two seconds remained on the game clock, which meant backup quarterback Case Keenum had to come in and take the final knee.

Washington head coach Bill Callahan told reporters after the game that the team's coaches were searching for Haskins to go in and take the knee, but he couldn't be found. Callahan noted Haskins may have thought the game was over.

Haskins confirmed to reporters he thought the game was over. "I was so hype," he added.

The Ohio State product's emotions were visible on the field:

Prior to Moreau's game-sealing interception, Haskins led Washington on a game-winning drive. The 22-year-old found fellow rookie Ohio State alum Terry McLaurin for 17 yards on a 3rd-and-5 from the Detroit 38-yard line with 20 seconds left to set up the game-winning 39-yard field goal:

It marked Washington's second win as it improved to 2-9 in what has been a tumultuous season. The team's other victory came in Week 6 over Miami when Keenum was still the starting quarterback. Haskins and the franchise as a whole can hope that this triumph over the 3-7-1 Lions will help to usher in a new era in D.C.