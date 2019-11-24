Jimmy Butler Cryptic on Leaving 76ers for Heat: 'Obviously, Something Happened'

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The City of Brotherly Love was not exactly welcoming to former Philadelphia 76ers swingman Jimmy Butler when his Miami Heat visited the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, and he addressed his departure after a 113-86 loss.

"Obviously, something happened," Butler said, per Michael Lee of The Athletic. "We're not going to say what it was. We're not going to go into detail. We can't keep living on that. They can't. But I'm happy, man. It brings me joy, being around this group of guys [in Miami]. I don't regret nothing, you feel me?"

The fans in Philadelphia greeted him with plenty of boos when he was introduced:

Butler struggled throughout, finishing with just 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting in a blowout loss.

The Marquette product was a fan favorite for stretches last season after Philadelphia acquired him via trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves for a package that included Robert Covington and Dario Saric.

He helped lead Philadelphia to the second round of the playoffs—tied for the furthest it has advanced since Allen Iverson led the team to the 2001 NBA Finals—and was a centerpiece of the offensive attack during the postseason. However, the 76ers lost to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors and sent Butler to Miami in a sign-and-trade for Josh Richardson in the offseason.

Zach Lowe of ESPN.com may have provided some hints at the "something happened" comment Butler offered when he reported Philadelphia did not offer him a five-year maximum deal during the offseason.

"Perhaps they were concerned about tension between Butler and some within the team, including on the coaching staff," Lowe wrote about the 30-year-old. "Maybe those two things were interrelated. Like every team chasing Butler, they probably wondered how he would age."

Whatever the specific thing is that drove Butler and the 76ers apart, it is clear the fans aren't his biggest supporters this season.