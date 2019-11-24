Report: Matthew Stafford 'Maniacal' About 2019 Injury Return, May Be Shut Down

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions want to shut Matthew Stafford down for the season, but the quarterback is "maniacal" about playing again in 2019, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Stafford is out for Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins with a back injury, his third straight missed game. Doctors have suggested the type of injury usually keeps players out for six weeks.

Surgery is reportedly not an option to heal the quarterback's injury.

Meanwhile, the Lions have lost six of their last seven games to fall to 3-6-1 for the season, making a playoff berth unlikely even with a win Sunday.

With the games having little importance going forward, shutting Stafford down would give him time to heal without having much affect on the season. Considering he has a $31.5 million cap hit for 2020 after signing his five-year, $135 million deal, per Spotrac, his long-term health is likely more important.

Getting an extended look at Jeff Driskel could also be helpful for the Lions moving forward.

Still, Stafford clearly wants to play and is usually able to tough it out on the field. After struggling with injuries at the start of his career, he went eight straight years without missing a game.

It seems the 31-year-old will try to fight his way back onto the field at some point in 2019.