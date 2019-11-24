AP College Football Poll 2019: Week 14 Top 25 Rankings Announced

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Ohio State cemented itself as the class of the Big Ten and Arizona State spoiled Oregon's shot at a playoff berth, but just about everything else went chalk in a quiet weekend across college football.

LSU remains the nation's top-ranked team after a drubbing of Arkansas, with Ohio State sitting close at No. 2 after holding on to beat Penn State. Clemson, Georgia and Alabama round out an unchanged Top Five.

Here's a look at how the entire Associated Press poll played out:

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Utah

7. Oklahoma

8. Florida

9. Minnesota

10. Michigan

11. Baylor

12. Penn State

13. Wisconsin

14. Oregon

15. Notre Dame

16. Auburn

17. Memphis

18. Cincinnati

19. Iowa

20. Boise State

21. Oklahoma State

22. Appalachian State

23. Virginia Tech

24. Navy

25. USC

Only four ranked teams took losses this weekend, two of which (Penn State and Texas A&M) fell to teams ranked higher than them in the polls (Ohio State and Georgia, respectively). The Buckeyes got out to a 21-0 lead over Penn State only to allow the Nittany Lions to come back within four points before closing things out in the fourth quarter.

Ohio State dominated in every statistical category but turned the ball over three times and looked particularly discombobulated in the third quarter.

"We talked about going into a big heavyweight match, and you have to take shots," Ohio State coach Ryan Day told reporters. "One of the things about playing in a game like this is you have to be willing to take punches and you have to not flinch when it happens. That was a great example. That was the first time we really were taking shots there."

Georgia battled through an ugly, defensive slog against Texas A&M, walking away with a 19-13 home victory. The Bulldogs clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game with the victory but have to be concerned with their offense. They've scored no more than 27 points in any of their last six games.

The most notable loss this week was handed to Oregon by Arizona State, which held the Ducks to seven points through three quarters before going score for score with Oregon in a 31-28 upset. Jayden Daniels threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns, and the Sun Devils held possession for nearly 37 minutes. Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns but struggled with his ball placement and added two picks.

The loss dropped Oregon from No. 6 to No. 14 in the rankings. The only other Top 25 team to lose to an unranked opponent was SMU, which dropped a 35-28 road contest at Navy.