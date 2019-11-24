Manchester United, Sheffield United Play out Spectacular 3-3 EPL Draw

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester United could not get past Sheffield United during Sunday's Premier League action, drawing with the in-form side 3-3 in a spectacular match.

John Fleck and Lys Mousset gave the hosts a deserved two-goal lead against a toothless Red Devils team, but in the span of seven minutes, their youngsters turned the match on its head. Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood tied things up, before Marcus Rashford completed the comeback. Oliver McBurnie earned the hosts a deserved late draw.

The Blades have started the season in great form, and they went on the front foot early on Sunday, taking the match right to their illustrious visitors.

David De Gea had to flash his talents after 11 minutes to make a key double save, denying John Lundstram's volley and a smart header from David McGoldrick.

Bramall Lane was rocking, and the hosts sent their fans into overdrive after 19 minutes by opening the scoring. Phil Jones was beaten far too easily by Mousset, who found Lundstram with a pull-back. De Gea did well to stop his shot, but Fleck easily converted the rebound for the lead.

Sports writer Daniel Storey laid the blame for the goal with Jones:

Fleck's free-kick caused a panic in the United box just minutes later, but the ball went untouched and harmlessly out of play. McGoldrick also got involved, testing De Gea's reflexes with a hard drive.

The Red Devils offered little in return, with Anthony Martial barely troubling Simon Moore with his first shot on goal.

The Blades ended the half on top, delivering a few dangerous crosses into the box, but their lead was just a single goal going into the break.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were struggling, and per sports writer Ryan Bailey, that could spell trouble for the Norwegian coach:

And things got worse early in the second half. After a bright start that offered a few looks on the counter, a quick break saw Fleck pick out Mousset, who doubled the lead with a great strike.

The second goal took away the little momentum the visitors had built early in the half, and while Martial tried to force the action with a long-range shot and some smart dribbling, they barely mustered any chances.

But out of almost nowhere, hope returned for the Red Devils. Substitute Williams was in the right place at the right time, scoring after a Daniel James cross wasn't properly dealt with.

Men in Blazers were impressed with his half-volley and composure immediately after:

And just a few minutes later, the two teams were tied. The youngsters came through again, with Rashford setting up Greenwood for the close-range finish.

The Blades fell apart under the pressure, and just seven minutes after Williams' goal, Rashford gave the visitors an unlikely lead. James again did well to get behind his man, and kept his cool to find the England international.

United's youngsters have been coming up big for the team all season:

But there was more drama still to come. With just minutes left to play, McBurnie brought down a cross before beating De Gea, seemingly tying things up. The visitors immediately appealed for a hand ball, however, and video replays showed the VAR had a decision to make, with the ball touching McBurnie's armpit.

VAR sided with the Blades in the end:

What's Next?

The Red Devils will be on the road in midweek, travelling to Kazakhstan for a date with FC Astana during Thursday's UEFA Europa League action. Sheffield United visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, November 1.