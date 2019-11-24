Report: Arsenal Eying Unai Emery's Replacement; Allegri, Arteta Linked

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Unai Emery appears to be on borrowed time as Arsenal's head coach, amid reports the Gunners are putting together a list of potential replacements for the Spaniard, including former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri.

MailOnline's Sami Mokbel reported on Sunday how there are divisions among the north London's club hierarchy about Emery's future. Technical director Edu and head of football Raul Sanllehi want to give Emery time, but others think the 48-year-old's tenure has run its course following Saturday's disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Southampton in the Premier League.

A fractured board is considering alternatives, with Mokbel naming Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta and former Tottenham Hotspur chief Mauricio Pochettino as the standout names alongside Allegri.

