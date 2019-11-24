Report: Arsenal Eying Unai Emery's Replacement; Allegri, Arteta Linked

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2019

Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri gestures during the Italian Serie A football match Sampdoria vs Juventus Turin on May 26, 2019 at the 'Luigi Ferraris' in Genoa. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Unai Emery appears to be on borrowed time as Arsenal's head coach, amid reports the Gunners are putting together a list of potential replacements for the Spaniard, including former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri.

MailOnline's Sami Mokbel reported on Sunday how there are divisions among the north London's club hierarchy about Emery's future. Technical director Edu and head of football Raul Sanllehi want to give Emery time, but others think the 48-year-old's tenure has run its course following Saturday's disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Southampton in the Premier League.

A fractured board is considering alternatives, with Mokbel naming Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta and former Tottenham Hotspur chief Mauricio Pochettino as the standout names alongside Allegri.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

