Matthijs de Ligt, Douglas Costa, More Injury Updates Provided by Juventus

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Juventus are set to be without three key players for Tuesday's home game against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, after the Serie A giants confirmed injuries suffered by Matthijs de Ligt, Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi.

All three had problems during Saturday's 3-1 win away to Atalanta in the Italian top flight, according to Football Italia. The same source detailed how centre-back De Ligt dislocated his shoulder, while a club statement revealed tests showed substitute Douglas Costa suffered a "new lesion on his right thigh."

Meanwhile, Costa's fellow winger Bernardeschi is a doubt for the visit of Atleti because of a bruised chest.

While De Ligt was able to finish the match in Bergamo, his loss may be the most keenly felt against an Atletico attack led by Joao Felix and ex-Juve loanee Alvaro Morata. De Ligt, 20, had struggled after arriving from Ajax during the summer in a deal worth an initial £67.5 million.

However, he has steadily been showing signs of a growing comfort level with life in Turin. He recently refuted a claim from former Netherlands international Patrick Kluivert that the young defender regretted joining Juve.

De Ligt told VoetbalPrimeur (h/t MailOnline's Jack Bezants): "I don't regret the fact that I have moved to Juventus. They are saying and writing a lot of stuff. If a person like Kluivert says something like that, it might seem true, but it really is just his assumption."

De Ligt has been helping Leonardo Bonucci shore up a defence weakened by the ongoing absence of Giorgio Chiellini, who continues to recover from a torn ACL.

Costa isn't as integral to Juve's best starting XI, but the Brazilian's pace and eye for a pass from the flanks make him a useful impact sub. On a technical level, Costa seems to be an ideal fit for the more progressive game Maurizio Sarri has brought to the Allianz Stadium, but injuries are becoming a growing concern for the former Bayern Munich wide man.

It's a similar story with Bernardeschi, who has only made eight starts in all competitions and scored just one goal so far this campaign. Even so, Bernardeschi's versatility helps Sarri refresh a forward line led by veterans Cristiano Ronaldo, 34, and Gonzalo Higuain, 31.

Sarri's men have already qualified from Group D of the Champions League, but top spot and a potentially softer draw in the last 16 are not yet settled. It means there is still plenty to play for against an experienced and capable Atleti side on Tuesday.