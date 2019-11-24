Jeremy Lin Efficient in Beijing Tigers' Blowout Loss to Jilin Northeast Tigers

Fred Lee/Getty Images

For the first time this season, Jeremy Lin and the Beijing Ducks have lost consecutive games.

The Ducks were blown out by the Jilin Northeast Tigers on Sunday, 104-86, though Lin played well, finishing with 22 points, six assists, five steals and four rebounds in 37 minutes. He finished an efficient 5-of-9 from the field and 2-of-3 from three, though he made just six of his 11 free throws. He also had four turnovers.

Justin Hamilton led the way for the Ducks with a double-double (24 points, 14 rebounds), while Jilin's Eli Holman led all scorers with 27 points and 16 rebounds.

Beijing fell to the Liaoning Flying Leopards on Friday, 109-91. The losses moved the Ducks to 6-3 overall in the CBA, two games behind the Guangdong Southern Tigers (9-1) atop the standings.