Arsenal Manager Unai Emery Says 'I Know I Can Do Better' After Southampton Draw

Arsenal manager Unai Emery said he understands why Gunners fans are frustrated after Saturday's 2-2 draw with Southampton in the Premier League.

Arsenal needed a 96th-minute equaliser from Alexandre Lacazette at the Emirates Stadium to take a point off Saints, who are in the relegation zone and recently lost 9-0 at home to Leicester City:

The hosts were booed off:

They are now winless in their past six matches in all competitions:

Per Chris Burton of Goal, Emery, who is under intense pressure, said after the draw that things need to improve:

"The club are supporting me every day and also I have a responsibility. I know I can do better, I can take more performances with the players and I'm going to try to do that. I understand the supporters. They are now frustrated, disappointed and angry. The players feel the same.

"My job is to work, analyse and find a solution for how we can improve. I know the key is here to take confidence, to achieve the points, the good performances at home and then to take that away.

"The key is here with our supporters. I know that and the players also know that. Our target was to win this evening but above all, to connect. We didn't do that. We lost a very big opportunity and now we will analyse and work on a solution for the next matches."

In a heavily congested mid-table in the Premier League, Arsenal sit seventh, but they will drop down to eighth after Sunday's fixture between Sheffield United and Manchester United:

The Gunners' top-four credentials have taken a major hit after 13 games of the 2019-20 season, as they are already eight points adrift of the UEFA Champions League qualifying places.

It is a mark of Arsenal's decline in recent seasons that they already look to be heading for a fourth consecutive season out of Europe's elite competition.

And they could be in danger of playing no European football at all next season unless they come out of their malaise soon.

The problem for Emery is that if results do not improve soon, Arsenal's hierarchy may decide a change of manager is the best solution to the club's problems.

The Spaniard enjoyed a passable debut season as Arsenal manager. While the Gunners failed to break back into the top four, their 2018-19 tally of 70 points was seven more than they managed during Arsene Wenger's final campaign in charge.

However, never before have the Gunners had as few as 18 points after 13 games of a Premier League season:

That is a stark sign of a regression, which will not be tolerated by Arsenal's fans for much longer.