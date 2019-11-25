Real Madrid vs. PSG: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid were outplayed by Paris Saint-Germain back in September when they lost 3-0 at the Parc des Princes in their opening Group A clash in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League.

Los Blancos will be looking to avenge that defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday as they bid to guarantee their spot in the knockout rounds and maintain their slim chances of topping the pool.

Both sides go into the fixture on the back of domestic victories, with Real beating Real Sociedad 3-1 in La Liga on Saturday and PSG earning a 2-0 win over Lille in Ligue 1 on Friday.

PSG's front line when they faced Real back in September was Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia.

Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Neymar were all unavailable for the fixture, but PSG still managed to rout Zinedine Zidane's side, with Di Maria particularly impressing:

All five of the French champions' key attackers played some part in Friday's victory over Lille, though:

And manager Thomas Tuchel has an enviable problem on his hands as to who to start against Los Blancos.

At No. 9, Icardi is almost undroppable after scoring 10 goals in his last nine appearances.

Real's Karim Benzema is in similarly fine form. The Frenchman has scored six goals in his last five appearances for Los Blancos and became the first La Liga player to reach double figures for the campaign when he scored against La Real on Saturday:

Tuchel can afford to be more experimental with his selection than Zidane as PSG have already booked their spot in the knockout rounds and are five points ahead of Real at the top of Group A with just two matches remaining.

Given the high profile of the fixture and the fact that Real and PSG will both have legitimate ambitions of winning the Champions League this season, the German manager is unlikely to take the opportunity to rest many of his key players.

Tuesday will be the sixth occasion in the last five seasons that Real and PSG have met in Europe's elite tournament.

The Spanish giants have the edge in head-to-head terms having won three of the previous five fixtures.

PSG will be eager to level the playing field further with a second victory against Real on Tuesday, which could also threaten Madrid's future in this season's Champions League depending on the result of Club Brugge's meeting with Galatasaray earlier in the day.