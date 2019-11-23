WWE SmackDown on Fox Ratings Spike to 2.6M from 2.3M Ahead of Survivor Series

The build to Survivor Series has led to increased interest from the WWE universe, with Friday night's go-home episode of SmackDown getting a ratings bump.

Per ShowBuzzDaily.com, SmackDown averaged 2.6 million total viewers over two hours and a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The show started high with 2,701,000 million viewers in the first hour but dipped to 2,500,000 million for the second hour. This has been a common occurrence for the show since its move to Fox in October.

Last week, for instance, SmackDown opened with 2.445 million viewers in the opening hour before falling to 2.255 million in the second hour.

This episode, the last one before NXT Takeover on Saturday and Survivor Series on Sunday, was the final build of the invasion angle featuring superstars from all three brands. It opened with Roman Reigns addressing the SmackDown locker room and King Corbin interrupting to continue their feud.

The main event saw Corbin, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler beating Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali and Shorty G in a six-man tag when Corbin pinned Ali with the End of Days.

Superstars from Raw, SmackDown and NXT came down to the ring and had a huge brawl as the show went off the air, setting up the battle for brand supremacy on Sunday's pay-per-view.

