Woj: NBA Discussing Shorter Schedule, Play-In Postseason Tournament, More

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are reportedly in discussions about dramatic changes to the league's schedule that would include a 78-game regular season, an in-season tournament, play-in games to determine playoff berths and reseeding teams during the postseason.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported Saturday that the talks, which also include the NBA's broadcasting partners, are "progressing" and could lead to a vote at the Board of Governors meeting in April ahead of potential implementation for the 2021-22 season.

