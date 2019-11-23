Woj: NBA Discussing Shorter Schedule, Play-In Postseason Tournament, More

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2019

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2019, file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the NBA All-Star festivities in Charlotte, N.C. Silver spoke to the media on Friday, April 12, 2019, in New York after a meeting of the NBA's Board of Governors. He mentioned shorter games or a shorter season as ways the NBA could make its future product better for players and fans. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are reportedly in discussions about dramatic changes to the league's schedule that would include a 78-game regular season, an in-season tournament, play-in games to determine playoff berths and reseeding teams during the postseason.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported Saturday that the talks, which also include the NBA's broadcasting partners, are "progressing" and could lead to a vote at the Board of Governors meeting in April ahead of potential implementation for the 2021-22 season.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Kemba Not Seriously Injured

    Brad Stevens says initial scans and tests on Kemba Walker came back with good results

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kemba Not Seriously Injured

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Vivint Arena Evacuated After Warriors vs. Jazz Because of Suspicious Package

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Vivint Arena Evacuated After Warriors vs. Jazz Because of Suspicious Package

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Nunn Breakout Not an Accident

    He studied Steph and KD. His work ethic impresses Jimmy Butler. It’s no surprise Kendrick Nunn is thriving ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Nunn Breakout Not an Accident

    Jake Fischer
    via Bleacher Report

    Case Against DeMarcus Cousins Dismissed

    Third-degree harassment charges against Lakers center have been dropped (Woj)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Case Against DeMarcus Cousins Dismissed

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report