Unai Emery Tells Lucas Torreira to 'Learn and Improve' Amid Arsenal Struggles

Lucas Torreira needs to show improvement before he can become the ideal defensive midfielder for Arsenal, according to head coach Unai Emery.

The Spaniard described the gaps in Torreira's game and what he needs to do to become a regular member of the Gunners' starting XI. Specifically, Emery addressed where Torreira could fit best, per Sam Dean of the Daily Telegraph:

Emery's outlining what Torreira needs to do to play the holding role is timely given how the Uruguay international has struggled to establish himself during his second season in north London.

Torreira has only started five games in the Premier League so far during the 2019/20 campaign, but Emery said the 23-year-old "has a very big future," provided he is "with us 100 percent," per Karl Matchett of The Independent.

It's a smartly coded message from Emery to a player who has drawn links to Serie A clubs AC Milan and Napoli, per Daniel Cutts and Simone Togna of The Sun. Those links have come amid Torreira's agent, Raffaele Bentancur, telling Radio Marte (h/t Football.London's Amie Wilson) the midfielder is "not at ease" with how he's being used by the Gunners.

For his part, Torreira underlined the "need to be focused" on his job at Arsenal when he spoke to Sport860 recently (h/t Rich Jones of the Daily Mirror).

Keeping Torreira focused will demand playing him where he performs best. It's usually meant deploying the Uruguay international in a deep-lying role.

The position looks like a natural fit for Torreira based on his aggression and timing as a tackler. His willingness to be active in defensive areas is a vital skill for shielding what has been a suspect Gunners back line.

However, Torreira's energy and industry can also lead to a certain wanderlust that takes him out of the best positions to anchor midfield. Emery has tried to utilise this appetite for getting forward by using Torreira in an advanced position.

The idea has been to put Torreira's application to use by having him lead the Arsenal press in forward areas. Arsenal's movement and quality up front have suffered, with Torreira lacking the natural artistry of a creative player.

Mesut Ozil's recent return to the starting lineup has allowed Torreira's responsibilities to become more streamlined and better suited to his core skills. Yet the reversion to type will only stick if Ozil finally convinces Emery he should be a regular member of the Gunners' best XI.

Arsenal's highest-earner was typically mercurial during the first half of Saturday's game at home to Southampton in the league:

Ozil needs the freedom to express himself in the final third—freedom he can only get with a secure platform behind him. Torreira can provide it as long as Emery begins to trust the former Sampdoria man in his rightful position and restores the balance Arsenal have lacked along the spine of the team.