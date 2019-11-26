Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Says Injured Leighton Vander Esch Likely Out vs. Bills

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is expected to miss Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against the Buffalo Bills with a neck injury.

Jones provided the update Tuesday during his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and wouldn't comment on whether the injury will extend beyond Week 13.

Vander Esch quickly emerged as one of the NFL's most impactful linebackers after the Cowboys selected him with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He recorded 140 total tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions to earn a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie.

He's recorded 72 tackles, three passes defended and a forced fumble in nine games this season. He last played in Week 11 at Detroit.

The 23-year-old's neck is becoming a concern, though. He was limited to six appearances during his sophomore season with Boise State in 2016 because of a neck injury. The Idaho native suffered another neck injury this year, and Thursday's game will mark his third absence with the ailment.

Vander Esch is one of the toughest players for Dallas to replace given his all-around role. Joe Thomas will replace him in the starting lineup, but Luke Gifford and Justin March could also see more playing time if the team opts for a committee approach to fill the void.

The Cowboys defense doesn't get nearly as much attention as their star-studded offense, but the unit has ranked inside the top 10 in both points and yards allowed through the campaign. There will likely be a drop-off for the duration of Vander Esch's absence, though.