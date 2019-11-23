Vivint Arena Evacuated After Warriors vs. Jazz Because of Suspicious Package

Vivint Arena Evacuated After Warriors vs. Jazz Because of Suspicious PackageNovember 23, 2019
Vivint Smart Home Arena was evacuated 30 minutes after the Utah Jazz's 113-109 win over the Golden State Warriors upon the discovery of a suspicious package, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic:
Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune provided more details:
El Chubasco is located within Vivint Smart Home Arena.
Tony Jones of The Athletic also wrote that some players left while still in their uniforms.
Alyssa Roberts of 2News reported that she and other reporters were told to leave the arena while conducting postgame interviews with players.
Jazz forward Joe Ingles offered his best wishes to those in and around the arena:
And Donovan Mitchell did as well:
The Salt Lake City Police Department provided an update soon afterward:
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
An update from SLCPD Lt. Carlos Valencia: at about 9:30, a suspicious shoe box was found near El Chubasco. Bomb sniffing dog gave a positive signal. They evacuated the arena. Bomb squad doesn’t yet know what it is, but expect to have it cleared in about an hour. https://t.co/8KgQR8y2Va
The next event scheduled at the arena is another Jazz home game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.
