Final Survivor Series Hype Falls Flat, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

A strong episode of WWE SmackDown was plagued by repetitive booking that ultimately rendered the final push before Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view underwhelming.

For the third time this week, one of the company's television shows ended with Superstars from Raw, SmackDown and NXT engaged in a chaotic brawl that faded to black just as it reached its climax.

Despite the company's best intentions, fans were left feeling as though they had been there, seen that.

That the idea of brand supremacy as was so loosely introduced, with no real explanation for why half of the roster should be so loyal to a brand they just arrived on a month ago as part of the draft, only hampered the company's efforts to create genuine excitement about the event.

Had the company done more to explain to audiences why the Superstars were so concerned about fighting for their respective brands, like offering an incentive for them to want to lead their show to victory, the event and its preceding television broadcasts would have meant more.

Variety in angles rather than the same enormous brawl to end three consecutive broadcasts would have helped, too.