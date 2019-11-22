PAC, Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes Top AEW Rankings for Week of Nov. 22

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 23, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Jon Moxley attends the All Elite Wrestling panel during 2019 New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center on October 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for WarnerMedia Company)
Noam Galai/Getty Images

In the latest round of rankings for All Elite Wrestling, PAC and The Lucha Brothers maintained the No. 1 spot in the men's singles and tag team division, respectively. 

The biggest change in the standings came in the women's division with Hikaru Shida's win over Britt Baker on this week's episode of Dynamite moving the Japanese star into the top spot. Baker fell to No. 2, followed by Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose and Allie in the top five. 

PAC leads the men's division with a 4-1-1 record in singles matches. Jon Moxley, who is currently unbeaten in singles competition, moved ahead of Cody Rhodes for the second spot. 

The tag team division featured a major shakeup with the Young Bucks moving up one spot to No. 2 overall and the Best Friends dropping from No. 4 to outside of the top five. 

In the two weeks since Full Gear, AEW has done a good job of building up new title contenders in each of its three divisions. 

PAC was able to avenge his loss to Hangman Page at the pay-per-view on last week's Dynamite. The English superstar will have a chance to strengthen his resume on the Nov. 27 television broadcast with a match against Kenny Omega scheduled to take place. 

One big question that will also be answered after the next Dynamite is who the men's champion will be. Chris Jericho is scheduled to defend his title against Scorpio Sky. 

In the tag team ranks, it was a singles match between Rey Fenix and Nick Jackson that had a major impact. Fenix's victory kept the Lucha Brothers in possession of the top spot, but Jackson's valiant effort helped the Young Bucks move up. 

Baker has been the most active women's wrestler on the AEW roster with nine combined singles and tag matches. Dr. Britt owns a solid 6-3 overall record, but Shida has won her last three singles matches since being pinned by Riho at All Out. 

Tune into TNT on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET to catch all the action of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite.



