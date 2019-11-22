Chris Waddle Says Christian Eriksen Will Not Fit Jose Mourinho's Style at Spurs

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur legend Chris Waddle has said Christian Eriksen's time at Spurs might be over after the arrival of Jose Mourinho.

Eriksen is out of contract at the end of the season, but Waddle explained the Denmark international doesn't suit the former Manchester United and Chelsea manager's usual style and tactics.

Speaking with the Racing Post (h/t Elliott Jackson of Football.London), Waddle said any player who will not conform to Mourinho's ways will quickly depart the club:

"I’m not sure Mourinho and Eriksen is a great fit anyway. Eriksen has made it pretty clear he wants a move away from Tottenham and I can see Mourinho not picking him regularly.

"Mourinho demands total respect in the dressing room and will install a bit of fear in his players. He doesn’t suffer fools and he knows what he wants.

"And if players aren’t prepared to buy into that he’ll leave them out. Don’t get me wrong, Mourinho isn’t afraid of flair players, but an Eriksen would never be the cornerstone of his team."

TIZIANA FABI/Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino's sacking Tuesday as Spurs manager took the football world by shock, and Mourinho was immediately installed as the new boss by chairman Daniel Levy.

The Argentinian's final months saw his team in rapid decline, with a number of players displaying crude form.

Eriksen voiced his ambition to leave Spurs last summer and told Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet (h/t David Hytner of the Guardian) in June it could be time to exit the capital.

"I feel that I am at a stage of my career where I would like to try something new," Eriksen said. "I have the deepest respect for everything that is happening at Tottenham and it would not be something negative to stay. But I have also said that I would like to try something new."

Pochettino clearly wrestled with how to use the midfielder this season, and the 27-year-old slipped down the pecking order to the bench.

However, Spurs's lack of success in the Premier League this term had seen Pochettino increasingly use Eriksen's talents.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Mourinho's first job will be on deciding how to use the players who will be out of contract at the end of the season, with Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld also running down their terms.

The new Spurs coach is a past master at managing experienced players, and Eriksen, Vertonghen and Alderweireld could still have futures in north London if Mourinho can convince them he will be successful as their new boss.

However, Mourinho is also ruthless, and Waddle is correct to point out the Portuguese will quickly make changes, especially with the January transfer window approaching.

Spurs are 14th in the league, but Pochettino was dismissed despite being only three points off fifth.

Mourinho could quickly turn the tide for last season's UEFA Champions League finalists, and with Harry Kane at the point of the attack, Spurs have the firepower to match their manager's aspirations.