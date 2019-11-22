Bears' Mitchell Trubisky to Start vs. Giants over Chase Daniel amid Hip Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will start against the New York Giants on Sunday after being pulled late in a Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams because of a right hip pointer, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Trubisky has been a full participant in practice throughout this week.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Betting on Bears' Value

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Betting on Bears' Value

    Joe Rodgers
    via BetIndiana News

    Bears Determined to Not Let Saquon Barkley Beat Them

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Bears Determined to Not Let Saquon Barkley Beat Them

    Alyssa Barbieri
    via Bears Wire

    Bears Defense Stands Alone Against the World

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Bears Defense Stands Alone Against the World

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Available FAs Who Can Spark Playoff Runs

    There are plenty of unsigned All-Pros who could instantly upgrade a contender

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Available FAs Who Can Spark Playoff Runs

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report