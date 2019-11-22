Bears' Mitchell Trubisky to Start vs. Giants over Chase Daniel amid Hip Injury

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will start against the New York Giants on Sunday after being pulled late in a Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams because of a right hip pointer, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Trubisky has been a full participant in practice throughout this week.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

