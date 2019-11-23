Sheffield United vs. Manchester United: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Preview

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Manchester United face a tough trip to Sheffield United on Sunday in the Premier League.

The Blades have proved to be one of the most consistent teams in the top-flight since their promotion from the EFL Championship last term.

Chris Wilder's men sit an impressive fifth in the league, but the Red Devils will leapfrog them with a victory on the road.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 24

Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (USA)

Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports App

Odds: Sheffield United 13-5, Manchester United 23-20, draw 23-10 (via Caesars)

Preview

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heads to Bramall Lane without the injured Scott McTominay. The 22-year-old has been one of the Red Devils' most consistent performers, and Solskjaer will have to shuffle the pack with Paul Pogba also sidelined.

Speaking to MUTV (h/t the club's official website), the Norwegian boss provided an update on the pair:

"[McTominay] has not been training with us, he is still recovering and, hopefully, we can see him, maybe, around the time of Tottenham or [Manchester] City [next month]. We don't know yet. He heals quickly, Scotty, but he is not going to be ready for Sheffield United or Astana, definitely. Probably not [Aston] Villa, either.

"Paul [Pogba] is improving. Obviously, he has been out and, when you are in a cast for that long, you do lose your muscle, so gradually you have to step it up. He has not started on his football work yet, so it will still be a little while before we see him."

Michael Regan/Getty Images

The absence of McTominay and Pogba leaves Solskjaer with a problem in central midfield. Manchester United will be heavily dependent on Fred, but Nemanja Matic could feature if he is back to full fitness.

Solskjaer's men have already lost four league games this term, and their top-four ambitions hang in the balance before the busy Christmas schedule.

Sheffield United have proved themselves to be an efficient unit. If the Red Devils show weakness in midfield on Sunday, the hosts will punish them.

The Blades are undefeated during their last five in all competitions, and teams have struggled to score against their organised defence.

Besides the 3-0 home win over Burnley in the league, Bramall Lane encounters have been low-scoring:

Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

John Lundstram has been a revelation for his club in the top-flight, netting three goals this season.

The former Everton youth product looks at home in the Premier League, and the step up from the Championship has caused the versatile midfielder no issues.

Lundstram's late runs in the box are difficult to track, so the Red Devils might be undone by the 25-year-old with their central-midfield options reduced.