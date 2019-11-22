Report: Bayern Munich Keen to Open Talks with Mauricio Pochettino

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are reportedly keen to open talks with Mauricio Pochettino with regards to taking on the manager's job at the Allianz Arena following his dismissal from Tottenham Hotspur.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic wants to discuss the job with Pochettino and "is willing to let the Argentine decide" when he would like to take over the role, according to Matt Law at the Daily Telegraph.

Bayern parted company with Niko Kovac on Nov. 3 and have appointed assistant coach Hansi Flick as caretaker manager at least until Christmas.

