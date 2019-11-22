Report: Bayern Munich Keen to Open Talks with Mauricio Pochettino

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IINovember 22, 2019

BELGRADE, SERBIA - NOVEMBER 06: Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur claps the fans after the UEFA Champions League group B match between Crvena Zvezda and Tottenham Hotspur at Rajko Mitic Stadium on November 06, 2019 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are reportedly keen to open talks with Mauricio Pochettino with regards to taking on the manager's job at the Allianz Arena following his dismissal from Tottenham Hotspur.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic wants to discuss the job with Pochettino and "is willing to let the Argentine decide" when he would like to take over the role, according to Matt Law at the Daily Telegraph.

Bayern parted company with Niko Kovac on Nov. 3 and have appointed assistant coach Hansi Flick as caretaker manager at least until Christmas.

       

