Jeremy Lin Scores 29 Points as Beijing Ducks Fall to Liaoning Flying Leopards

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Jeremy Lin scored 29 points against the Liaoning Flying Leopards on Friday, but it wasn't enough to help the Beijing Ducks avoid a 109-91 defeat in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Of note, former Boston Celtics forward Brandon Bass scored 20 for Liaoning, while ex-Indiana Pacers star Lance Stephenson contributed six points in the victory.



Lin got off to a strong start, going 3-of-5 from the floor while registering six points in the opening period. That set the tone for his performance.

He wound up making eight of his 17 field-goal attempts while going 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. The guard also recorded six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

The California native is averaging a team-leading 25.1 points per game for the Ducks this season.

But unfortunately for Beijing, Lin did not have much help on this day. Only two other Ducks reached double figures.

It marks just the second defeat for Beijing in eight contests this season. It had won two in a row since a Nov. 13 defeat to the Shenzhen Leopards snapped a four-game winning streak to open the season.

The Ducks' next game will come on Sunday against the Jilin Northeast Tigers.