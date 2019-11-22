Fabinho Snubbed 4 Other Top Clubs to Join Liverpool, Says Brother-in-Law

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2019

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Fabinho of Liverpool celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on November 10, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus were all interested in Fabinho, but he turned them down to join Liverpool, according to his brother-in-law, Ricardo Assis.

The Brazilian joined Liverpool in the summer of 2018 for £39 million from Monaco.

According to Assis, numerous other top clubs were interested in Fabinho, but Reds manager Jurgen Klopp played a key role in ensuring he picked Liverpool, per Caio Carrieri of the Telegraph (h/t MailOnline's Matt Porter):

"Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Juventus also talked to his agent, but it was Liverpool that made all the effort to sign him. [Jurgen] Klopp showed him videos of the team, explained why he wanted to sign him but he also made it clear that it wouldn’t be straightforward for him to be a regular starter from the beginning. Fabinho left the meeting determined to join Liverpool."

Fabinho, 26, is now a key part of Klopp's first team.

Last season, he played a major role for the Reds in their record-breaking Premier League campaign as they were pipped to the title by one point by Manchester City:

He also played in 11 of Liverpool's 13 matches in their triumphant 2018-19 UEFA Champions League campaign, playing all but 13 minutes in the knockout rounds.

Fabinho has still never lost a league game he has started for Liverpool:

He has also established himself as a key figure in the Brazil side, playing in both their loss to Argentina and win over South Korea in the recent international break.

Fabinho will likely be back in action on Saturday when Liverpool visit Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

After beating City last time out in the English top flight, the Reds now have a commanding eight-point lead at the top of the table:

They remain unbeaten domestically in 2019-20 and are strong favourites to beat Palace, who have not won any of their last four league games. 

Related

    Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool: Key Info

    KO: Saturday 3pm GMT/10am ET

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool: Key Info

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Premier League Returns with Man City vs. Chelsea

    Pep's side go into Saturday's game below Lampard's in the table

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Premier League Returns with Man City vs. Chelsea

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Torreira Suggests He's Open to Leaving Arsenal

    His agent has previously said Torreira is 'not at ease' with his situation

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Torreira Suggests He's Open to Leaving Arsenal

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Klopp: It's All About Belief

    'If you fail at something then you need to convince yourself...Everything is different now.'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp: It's All About Belief

    The Liverpool Offside
    via The Liverpool Offside