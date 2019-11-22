Fabinho Snubbed 4 Other Top Clubs to Join Liverpool, Says Brother-in-Law

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus were all interested in Fabinho, but he turned them down to join Liverpool, according to his brother-in-law, Ricardo Assis.

The Brazilian joined Liverpool in the summer of 2018 for £39 million from Monaco.

According to Assis, numerous other top clubs were interested in Fabinho, but Reds manager Jurgen Klopp played a key role in ensuring he picked Liverpool, per Caio Carrieri of the Telegraph (h/t MailOnline's Matt Porter):

"Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Juventus also talked to his agent, but it was Liverpool that made all the effort to sign him. [Jurgen] Klopp showed him videos of the team, explained why he wanted to sign him but he also made it clear that it wouldn’t be straightforward for him to be a regular starter from the beginning. Fabinho left the meeting determined to join Liverpool."

Fabinho, 26, is now a key part of Klopp's first team.

Last season, he played a major role for the Reds in their record-breaking Premier League campaign as they were pipped to the title by one point by Manchester City:

He also played in 11 of Liverpool's 13 matches in their triumphant 2018-19 UEFA Champions League campaign, playing all but 13 minutes in the knockout rounds.

Fabinho has still never lost a league game he has started for Liverpool:

He has also established himself as a key figure in the Brazil side, playing in both their loss to Argentina and win over South Korea in the recent international break.

Fabinho will likely be back in action on Saturday when Liverpool visit Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

After beating City last time out in the English top flight, the Reds now have a commanding eight-point lead at the top of the table:

They remain unbeaten domestically in 2019-20 and are strong favourites to beat Palace, who have not won any of their last four league games.