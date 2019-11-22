Gareth Bale Unconcerned over Real Madrid Fans' Reaction to Wales Celebration

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Gareth Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, said the winger is unconcerned over how Real Madrid fans might react to the player's celebrations with Wales during the international break.

Bale helped his national side secure qualification to UEFA Euro 2020 as Wales beat both Azerbaijan and Hungary 2-0, and he joined the squad in celebrating with a fan's flag after the latter game:

Per ESPN FC's Alex Kirkland, sources at the club have described it as "a joke in very bad taste," while some of his team-mates have said it could damage his relationship with supporters even though they themselves found it amusing.

However, Barnett told ESPN FC the 30-year-old has "no worries" about how supporters will respond and that the celebrations were "meant for the media" rather than a dig aimed at Real or the fans.

The Spanish press have not taken kindly to Bale's actions:

The celebration came after Bale said he preferred playing for his country to playing for his club:

Bale has not featured for Los Blancos since prior to the October international break. He suffered a calf injury in Wales' 1-1 draw with Croatia on October 13, which kept him out of Real's six matches between the two breaks.

Bale returned to fitness in time to play for Wales, and he featured for an hour against Azerbaijan and for 88 minutes against Hungary. He's now back in the Spanish capital ahead of Saturday's home clash with Real Sociedad.

If manager Zinedine Zidane selects the winger to play at the Santiago Bernabeu, he might not be in for the best reception, as SB Nation's Lucas Navarrete suggested:

Bale has contributed 104 goals and 67 assists in 238 games for the club, helping Real to win the UEFA Champions League four times and La Liga, among other honours. However, his relationship with supporters has been strained for some time—if he is jeered, it will be far from the first time.

The Welshman almost left the club last summer for the Chinese Super League, and it would come as little surprise if his future still lies away from Real Madrid.