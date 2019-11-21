Ben Simmons Says 76ers' Chemistry Is 'Much Better' This Season Than in 2018-19

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers believe they can make a deep playoff run this year, and one major reason is what's going on off the court.

"The chemistry is much better," Ben Simmons said, per Zach Lowe of ESPN. "Guys are giving up their time to bond."

Simmons noted that he, Joel Embiid and Josh Richardson watched another NBA game together during an off night, something that wouldn't have occurred in 2018-19.

"After Game 7 of their epic series against the Toronto Raptors, the parent of one Sixer confided to higher-ups that the team's chemistry felt off, sources say—that they seemed like a group that would rather ride home in separate cars," Lowe reported.

Last year's squad wasn't short on talent, as Simmons, Embiid, Tobias Harris and Jimmy Butler led the team to the third-best record in the Eastern Conference. The team took the champion Toronto Raptors to seven games in the second round of the playoffs; Kawhi Leonard won the series with a dramatic buzzer-beater.

However, chemistry was apparently a problem, and it kept the Sixers from getting beyond the second round.

"Nobody knows what really went on in Philly, and we're going to leave it that way," Butler said earlier in November, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Butler left for the Miami Heat this offseason, while Al Horford came in from the Boston Celtics, and the atmosphere has changed. Harris and Horford apparently organize team dinners, with "14 or 15" players attending at times.

"That stuff is important," Horford said. "The longer you advance, the more you need everyone connected."

Philadelphia has had an up-and-down 2019-20 season, beginning 5-0 before losing three straight. The team is now 9-5 and seemingly upbeat heading into the rest of the year.