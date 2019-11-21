Antonio Brown Rumors: Patriots Not Interested in Signing WR Despite Recent Buzz

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2019

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) carries the ball during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. Brown has indicated he's not retiring from the NFL, only a few days after announcing he was done with the league in a Twitter rant. Brown, who was released by the Patriots last week after playing only one game, says he'll practice at high schools one day a week, starting in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly won't rejoin the New England Patriots after all.

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston spoke to two sources who said the AFC East leaders "scoffed at the idea" of bringing him back. One source asked, "What's changed?" when pressed for further explanation.

This comes after Christian Fauria of WEEI suggested the Patriots "kicked the tires" and had "discussions" regarding bringing back the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Brown, who played one game for the Patriots in September before he was released following allegations of sexual assault, apologized to New England CEO Robert Kraft on social media Tuesday:

Curran reported that the Patriots were less worried about an apology and more concerned about "something else cropping up down the road" since they were not aware Brown was facing a lawsuit from former trainer Britney Taylor when they initially signed him.

Taylor filed the lawsuit that said Brown sexually assaulted her three different times, which included a rape allegation.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com shared a statement from Brown's side that "categorically denies each and every allegation contained in the Taylor complaint." Brown is countersuing Taylor, accusing her of defamation.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Brown met with the NFL for eight hours last Thursday as the league continues to investigate the wide receiver.

Related

    Myles Garrett Loses Appeal

    NFL upholds indefinite suspension of Browns star for role in TNF brawl; Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey gets two-game ban

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Myles Garrett Loses Appeal

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL Found No Evidence of Slur

    NFL looked into Myles Garrett's allegation Mason Rudolph used a racial slur and 'found no such evidence'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Found No Evidence of Slur

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Winovich Surprises Mom with a New Car

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Winovich Surprises Mom with a New Car

    CBS Boston
    via CBS Boston

    Former 1st-Rounders with Most Untapped Potential

    What's been holding them back, and how do they get to 100%?

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Former 1st-Rounders with Most Untapped Potential

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report