Antonio Brown Rumors: Patriots Not Interested in Signing WR Despite Recent Buzz

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly won't rejoin the New England Patriots after all.

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston spoke to two sources who said the AFC East leaders "scoffed at the idea" of bringing him back. One source asked, "What's changed?" when pressed for further explanation.

This comes after Christian Fauria of WEEI suggested the Patriots "kicked the tires" and had "discussions" regarding bringing back the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Brown, who played one game for the Patriots in September before he was released following allegations of sexual assault, apologized to New England CEO Robert Kraft on social media Tuesday:

Curran reported that the Patriots were less worried about an apology and more concerned about "something else cropping up down the road" since they were not aware Brown was facing a lawsuit from former trainer Britney Taylor when they initially signed him.

Taylor filed the lawsuit that said Brown sexually assaulted her three different times, which included a rape allegation.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com shared a statement from Brown's side that "categorically denies each and every allegation contained in the Taylor complaint." Brown is countersuing Taylor, accusing her of defamation.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Brown met with the NFL for eight hours last Thursday as the league continues to investigate the wide receiver.