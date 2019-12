Top 3 Best Free-Agent Signings in the History of Each MLB Franchise

30 of 30

No. 1: SP Max Scherzer—Jan 21, 2015



Terms: Seven years, $210 million (5.7x league avg)

We're just five years into this monster contract, but what a five years it's been. So far, Scherzer has gone 79-39 with a 2.74 ERA (156 ERA+), 0.94 WHIP and 1,371 strikeouts in 1,050.2 innings, good for 34.9 WAR. He won NL Cy Young honors in 2016 and 2017, and finished in the top five in voting each of the other three seasons. It's not hyperbole to say that since joining the Nationals, he's cemented his place as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best pitchers of his era.

No. 2: 2B Daniel Murphy—Jan. 6, 2016



Terms: Three years, $37.5 million (2.8x league avg)

A huge 2015 postseason made Murphy a hot commodity on the free-agent market, and the Nationals took the leap with a three-year deal. He immediately took his game to another level. In his first two seasons with the team, he hit .334/.387/.569 for a 145 OPS+ while averaging 45 doubles, 24 home runs and 98 RBI, winning a pair of Sliver Sluggers and finishing second in NL MVP voting in 2016. He was limited by injuries in the third year and eventually traded to the Cubs, but he made his mark in his brief time with the franchise.

No. 3: SP Patrick Corbin—Dec. 7, 2018



Terms: Six year, $140 million (3x league avg)

It's probably too early to be including Corbin just one year into a six-year deal. However, the alternatives are uninspiring at best, and he was a key piece of the championship puzzle in 2019. The southpaw posted a 3.25 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 238 strikeouts in 202 innings during the regular season, then made three starts and five relief appearance during the playoffs, including three scoreless innings of relief in Game 7 of the World Series.

