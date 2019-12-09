Top 3 Best Free-Agent Signings in the History of Each MLB Franchise

0 of 30

DAN LEVINE/Getty Images

A few weeks ago, we took an in-depth look at the three worst free agent signings in the history of each MLB franchise.

It was a dark and gloomy stroll down memory lane to say the least.

Now it's time for the other, sunnier side of the spectrum, and a look at the best of the best when it comes to each MLB franchise's free agency history.

With so many contracts to consider, the first step was to narrow the field by setting some parameters for inclusion. Those were as follows:

No contract extensions: Contract extensions and players re-signing with the same team in free agency were not considered for inclusion.

No one-year deals: Signing someone to a one-year contract is a no-risk move, so ranking them alongside multiyear deals doesn't seem fair.

To help provide some better context, alongside each player's contract information is a multiplier to show how his salary stacked up to the league-average figure over the course of the deal.

Now that we're on the same page, let's get started.