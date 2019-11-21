Giannis Triple-Doubles as Bucks Hold off Blazers Despite Carmelo Anthony's 18

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Giannis Anteotokounmpo's 24-point triple-double led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 137-129 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday at Fiserv Forum.

Anteotokounmpo earned the triple-double after assisting on a Donte DiVincenzo two-pointer with 6:43 remaining in the third quarter. He finished with 24 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists.

ESPN Stats & Info highlighted a few other accolades:

Milwaukee opened up a 37-27 lead after one quarter before taking a 72-58 halftime advantage.

The Blazers stormed back in the second half, however, scoring 40 third-quarter points and cutting the Bucks' lead to 117-115 with 7:35 left in the game following five straight CJ McCollum points. The former Lehigh star posted a game-high 37 points on 15-of-29 shooting (5-of-10 from three-point range).

Milwaukee responded with back-to-back threes, though, and never led by fewer than six points from that moment forward.

Both teams were short-handed.

The Blazers played without leading scorer and four-time All-Star Damian Lillard, who missed his second straight game with back spasms. Per Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest, Lillard said he's "hopeful" to return Saturday.

Portland also played without center Hassan Whiteside, who missed Thursday's shootaround before sitting the Bucks game with a right hip injury, per Blazers team reporter Casey Holdahl.

Carmelo Anthony, who played in his second game with Portland after signing a non-guaranteed deal, excelled with 18 points on 6-of-15 shooting, seven rebounds and four assists.

Milwaukee is still without All-Star Khris Middleton, who is out with a left thigh contusion.

The 12-3 Bucks broke a first-place tie atop the Eastern Conference with the win. The 5-11 Blazers fell to second-to-last in the West.

Notable Performances

Blazers G CJ McCollum: 37 points, 10 assists, 3 blocks

Blazers F Carmelo Anthony: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

Blazers F Skai Labissiere: 22 points, 12 rebounds, 5 blocks

Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo: 24 points, 19 rebounds, 15 assists, 3 steals

Bucks G Eric Bledsoe: 30 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds

Bucks G Pat Connaughton: 18 points, 4 rebounds

What's Next?

The Bucks will host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Blazers will continue their six-game road trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.