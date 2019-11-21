Wade Phillips Says Lamar Jackson Is MVP This Year, Calls Him 'Michael Vick Plus'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 21, 2019

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws a second half pass against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Add Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips to the list of those impressed with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson this season.

"Lamar Jackson, everybody is saying and rightfully so, he's certainly the MVP so far this year," Phillips said Thursday, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.

Phillips also made comparisons to another dynamic quarterback.

"Lamar, yeah, this era's Michael Vick, maybe plus," he said. "Michael Vick Plus."

Jackson has had an incredible season so far, totaling 2,258 passing yards and 19 touchdowns to go with 781 rushing yards and six scores on the ground. His eye-popping runs have also turned heads, reminding many of Vick in his prime with the Atlanta Falcons:

The Rams are set to face the Ravens on Monday night, and Phillips seems to know his defense will have its hands full.

