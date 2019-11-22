Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Picks and More for WWE Survivor Series 2019

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

The excitement among the WWE Universe for the 2019 edition of Survivor Series continues to mount as Sunday's pay-per-view approaches, and fans have already turned their attention to how each of the marquee matches will shake out.

From the battle between Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship to the Triple Threat bout featuring Becky Lynch, Bayley and Shayna Baszler, the card is stacked with intriguing matchups.

Here is the full match card, potential spoilers and predicted winners for this year's Survivor Series.

WWE Survivor Series 2019 Card

Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

Triple Threat Match: Becky Lynch (Raw Women's Champion) vs. Bayley (SmackDown Women's Champion) vs. Shayna Baszler (NXT Women's Champion)

Triple Threat Tag Team Match: The Viking Raiders (Raw Tag Team Champions) vs. The New Day (SmackDown Tag Team Champions) vs. The Undisputed Era (NXT Tag Team Champions)

5-on-5-on-5 Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw (Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Asuka, Kairi Sane and Sarah Logan) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross) vs. Team NXT (TBD)

5-on-5-on-5 Men's Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Ricochet) vs. Team SmackDown (Roman Reigns, Ali, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, and Shorty G) vs. Team NXT (TBD)

Triple Threat Match: AJ Styles (United States Champion) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Intercontinental Champion) vs. Roderick Strong (NXT North American Champion)

NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. NXT TakeOver: WarGames Triple Threat winner

*Predicted winners are italicized.

Triple H Joining Team NXT?

Triple H has become the face of NXT over the last few years, and rumors suggest he could be a surprise member of Team NXT at Survivor Series.

According to Wrestle Votes (h/t WrestlingInc.com), WWE Creative members have been pushing for the brand's founder to be part of the 5-on-5-on-5 men's elimination match, but the idea was met with mixed reactions from people behind the scenes.

One of the people who isn’t on board for the idea is Triple H himself. During a recent WarGames III media call, he said he had no interest in wrestling at Survivor Series. He added that he would fight “vigorously” to stay off the card.

The Game is clearly thinking about someone else besides himself here. The event is about the younger stars trying to establish themselves with the main roster crowd, rather than an older Superstar trying to take the spotlight.

It would be a waste if Triple H took a spot on Team NXT. Instead, WWE Creative should have Kevin Owens be the deciding factor and the surprise member of the yellow-and-black brand's squad.

Goldberg Returning Soon?

Survivor Series has been known over the years for surprise returns and epic moments, and the WWE Universe will be wondering what the company could have in its bag of tricks for Sunday.

The twist could be a Goldberg return to set up another match.

According to Sports Illustrated, the 52-year-old was not satisfied with his SummerSlam win over Dolph Ziggler and believes he will return to in-ring action for WWE. While he doesn't know when, he was adamant he would be back.

With a history at Survivor Series—he returned in 2016 to beat Brock Lesnar—Goldberg could make his triumphant return to help Team SmackDown or Raw beat longtime rival Triple H and Team NXT.

After back-to-back forgettable matches against Undertaker in Saudi Arabi and Ziggler at SummerSlam, the veteran will be looking for redemption. With the added bonus of trying to go out with a memorable bout, the former WCW champion should return and begin setting up a program that culminates in a fight at WrestleMania 36.

One last time, Goldberg should go out on his back and put over a top talent like Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre.

