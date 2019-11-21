Lucas Torreira Says 'We Will See What Happens' Amid Arsenal Transfer Rumours

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Lucas Torreira resisted the chance to slam the door shut on the idea he will leave Arsenal in the near future. The combative midfielder's long-term status with the Gunners has been in doubt amid transfer links with Serie A duo Napoli and AC Milan.

Torreira spoke to Uruguayan radio station Sport860 (h/t Rich Jones of the Daily Mirror): "Today Arsenal needs me to be focused. I can't start talking about another team. I need to be focused and when the transfer window arrives we will see what will happen. I don't know what can happen in the future."

Those words will likely fuel more speculation Torreira is primed for a return to the Italian top flight. The 23-year-old is drawing interest from the Rossoneri and Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli ahead of the January window, according to Daniel Cutts of The Sun.

Torreira's future has become a more pressing issue recently after his agent, Raffaele Bentancur, told Radio Marte (h/t Football.London's Amie Wilson) his client is "not at ease" in his current role with the Gunners.

The problems stem from how often Torreira is playing and how he is being used on the watch of head coach Unai Emery. Torreira has made just four starts so far in the Premier League this season and nine altogether across all competitions, including the Carabao Cup and UEFA Europa League.

His sparing use is a surprise since the former Sampdoria man looked like one of the linchpins of Emery's new-look team during the 2018/19 campaign. He had brought some much-needed industry and tenacity to the base of Arsenal's midfield.

Things have changed this term, though, with Emery preferring to deploy Torreira higher up the pitch. The idea has been to have Torreira lead the pressing game Emery wants the Gunners to play.

While Torreira has the energy for the task, he usually produces his best games in a deeper role. He gave an example of the latter when Uruguay drew 2-2 with Argentina recently:

Torreira should expect more chances in his natural position since Unai Emery welcomed languid No. 10 Mesut Ozil back into the fold. Ozil's artistry at the tip of midfield, combined with his lack of tracking back defensively, means Arsenal need a secure base behind the club's highest earner.

Torreira is the obvious choice to provide it, particularly with Granit Xhaka seemingly still at odds with the club. Xhaka is disappointed by the way things have been handled since he engaged in an angry confrontation with home supporters when he was substituted during a 2-2 draw at home to Crystal Palace in October.

Xhaka, who was stripped of the captaincy and dropped from the squad in the wake of the incident, told Swiss station SRF (h/t MailOnline's Sam McEvoy): "There will surely be a solution - as I can't accept what has happened with me."

Emery has left the door open for Xhaka's return ahead of Saturday's game against Southampton at the Emirates Stadium:

The Arsenal chief knows his midfield options are spread thin, especially with Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos out until mid-December because of a hamstring problem, per Goal's Tom Maston.

Emery may have little choice but to put Torreira back into a deeper role. It may not be his first choice, but moving Torreira back could inadvertently lead to convincing the South American to stay put beyond the winter window.