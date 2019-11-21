Jose Mourinho Reportedly Linked to Zlatan Ibrahimovic After Joining Tottenham

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistNovember 21, 2019

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, right, with Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Community Shield soccer match between Leicester and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday April 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Jose Mourinho might make a dramatic attempt to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic for Tottenham Hotspur.

Jason Burt of the Telegraph reported Spurs could try to reunite Mourinho with his former Manchester United and Inter Milan striker when Ibrahimovic becomes a free agent in the new year.

The mercurial Swede is due to complete a two-year spell with L.A. Galaxy in the MLS and has been linked with a move to Serie A.

Ibrahimovic's agent, Mino Raiola, has reportedly been negotiating a switch to one of the player's former teams, AC Milan, but north London could emerge as the his latest destination.

                                    

