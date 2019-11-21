PSG's Thomas Tuchel Unhappy with Neymar's Madrid Visit 'But What Can I Do?'

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistNovember 21, 2019

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 25: Neymar Jr of PSG, coach of PSG Thomas Tuchel during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Stade de Reims at Parc des Princes stadium on September 25, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has expressed disappointment at Neymar's decision to attend the Davis Cup in Madrid. 

The Brazilian superstar is due to return from injury for PSG on Friday in the Ligue 1 clash against Lille, but Neymar has been in the Spanish capital to watch the tennis competition.

According to Conor Clancy of MarcaTuchel told a press conference he had no control over Neymar's decision to travel to Madrid.

"What can I do? I'm not his father. I'm not the police. I'm only his coach.

"He did well yesterday [in training] after his flight. Obviously as coach I don't like it, but I won't lose my mind over it.

"He's trained well, he's been very professional, and he's worked more than the others over the last two weeks.

"All going well he can play tomorrow [Friday]."

Neymar has been recovering from a thigh injury sustained playing for his country in an international friendly on Oct. 13 against Nigeria in Singapore. 

The 27-year-old has only started five Ligue 1 games this term but has scored four goals.

PSG are set to travel to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, but the forward could be spared the trip as the French champions already have qualified for the knockouts.

The Paris club lead Group A with a perfect record after four games, with Los Blancos five points behind in second.

Neymar's presence won't be essential at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium as the player works his way slowly back to match fitness.

