Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

Real Madrid entertain Real Sociedad on Saturday in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Los Blancos remain level with Barcelona on 25 points at the top of the table, with the champions ahead on goal difference.

Sociedad have been consistent performers in La Liga this season and are in fifth place, only two points behind Barca and Madrid.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23

Time: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m ET

TV: Premier Sports 2 (UK), beIN Sports (USA)

Stream: Premier Player, LaLigaTV, BeIN Connect

Odds: Madrid 7-20, Sociedad 13-2, draw 23-5 (via Caesars)

Preview

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

After several hiccups at the start of the campaign, Real Madrid have steadily begun to find a groove.

An inability to stamp their authority on games and win three points appeared to be a problem, but Zinedine Zidane's men have discovered improved chemistry.

They are unbeaten in their last five in all competitions and have scored 16 goals over that period. It is the type of goal return Los Blancos fans expect from their team.

Eden Hazard is warming to the task of becoming the new club's talisman, and the Belgium international has said he's physically ready to take the next step.

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

According to Liam Grace of Sky Sports, the 28-year-old is happy with his conditioning after former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger commented the forward had arrived in La Liga "too heavy."

"For the last month I've been in good condition with no injuries," Hazard said. "I'm in good shape. When I'm on the pitch I will always try to do my best, with Real Madrid or Belgium. I just want to keep this momentum."

Injury delayed Hazard's debut at the start of the season, but the attacking midfielder has a goal and assist in seven La Liga games. Madrid President Florentino Perez will be expecting greater returns from his major summer signing.

Sociedad are in the mix for the UEFA Champions League spots this term, and a place in European competition for next season is a realistic ambition.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The team finished ninth last season, but La Real have displayed the merits of an improving side after years in the doldrums.

Imanol Alguacil has been in charge since 2018 after previously playing for the Basque club for eight seasons; he signed as a youth product in 1988 and joined the coaching staff in 2011.

The former defender knows the the San Sebastian club inside-out, and an unlikely title challenge could materialise if the usual La Liga front-runners lose consistency and form.

Sociedad are a team to watch this term, and Alguacil's reputation continues to flourish in the Spanish top flight.