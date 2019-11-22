Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday with an eight-point advantage at the top of the Premier League.

Leicester City and Chelsea are the Reds' nearest challengers after the Merseysiders defeated Manchester City 3-1 at Anfield in their last match.

Palace's campaign has stalled, though, and positive results have been hard to attain in recent weeks.

The Eagles are without a league win in their last four games, but their three losses in that sequence did come against top-four sides Manchester City, Leicester and Chelsea.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23

Time: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Gold (USA)

Stream: NBC Sports App

Odds: Palace 13-2, Liverpool 47-100, draw 69-20 (via Caesars)

Preview

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

After taking over in October 2015, Jurgen Klopp appears ready to break Liverpool's Premier League title duck.

The Reds have finished second on four occasions since the inaugural Premier League season in 1992-93, but they appear to be champions-elect this year after a barnstorming start to the campaign.

Liverpool's UEFA Champions League success last term has elevated Klopp's outfit to new levels of consistency and confidence, and shades of the team that won 11 First Division titles between 1973 and 1990 are present once again.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The Merseyside giants have won 11 and drawn once this season. No side has been able to beat them, despite Liverpool displaying random fluctuations in form.

Their back line has made errors, but punishment has been avoided. Liverpool have conceded only 10 league goals, but their defence has managed to produce only two clean sheets this season: against Burnley and Sheffield United.

The key factor that has kept Liverpool out in front is their overall balance, and every team in the league will envy how Klopp has created a winning machine.

However, the German might be forced to ring the changes after the international break as he deals with squad injuries.

According to James Dunker of the Telegraph, Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson could miss the trip to Selhurst Park.

Salah aggravated an ankle injury against Manchester City, and Robertson missed Scotland's recent games due to a swollen ankle.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Palace enter the match in 12th place, and their inconsistency has been the story of their season. The Eagles have either produced excellent wins or uninspiring defeats. Roy Hodgson's men will need to find defensive discipline if they want to stop the leaders on Saturday.

Scoring goals has been Palace's problem in recent years and that remains the case this term. They have netted only 10 goals, which is less than the bottom two teams in the division, Southampton and Norwich City.

However, Palace are known for their resilience and understand they're not judged by their results against the top-four clubs.

Even if Salah does miss the visit to Selhurst Park, Liverpool have plenty in reserve to grind out another vital three points at the top of the league.