Alberto Del Rio on WWE Return: 'The Door Has Always Been Open on Both Sides'

Former WWE champion Alberto Del Rio suggested Thursday that working with WWE again in the future remains a possibility.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Del Rio said that both he and WWE have left the door open for a potential reunion (Beginning at 13-minute mark):

"The door has always been open on both sides," Del Rio said. "I'm not against my business and not against their business. At the end of the day ... nothing is personal."

The 42-year-old Del Rio has had two separate stints with WWE. His longest and most successful run was from 2010-2014 when he enjoyed two reigns each with the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships.

Del Rio did some work for Lucha Underground, Ring of Honor and other wrestling companies after departing WWE, but he returned in 2015 before getting released in 2016.

When Del Rio left the second time, he seemed to be on bad terms with WWE, as he made disparaging remarks about the company and Triple H. Last year, Del Rio told Chris Van Vliet (h/t Darshan Sheth of Ringside News) that he apologized to Triple H and was on good terms with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Del Rio is now focused on his MMA career. He owns a career record of 9-5, and he is scheduled to fight Tito Ortiz in December for Combate Americas.

With regard to his wrestling career, Del Rio said he is open to working with other companies beyond WWE, and he added that fans can expect to see him in wrestling in some capacity in 2020.

If a return to WWE doesn't materialize, there is no shortage of options for him, especially with the emergence of All Elite Wrestling as a competitor.

