The Lefkoe Show: Greg Jennings Just Wants 5 Minutes with Aaron Rodgers

Lenny Ignelzi/Associated Press

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings said during an appearance on Bleacher Report's The Lefkoe Show he still wants an opportunity to speak privately with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers about their relationship following his unceremonious exit from the organization in 2013.

"For me, all I want (is five minutes to talk to him). ... I don't want it for TV, I don't want it for those reasons," Jennings told B/R's Adam Lefkoe (at 45:08). " ... I know if I get him in a room, he knows me well enough to where he's going to say 'Greg, why'd you...' and I would tell him, 'Dude, that hurt!' ... I wanted to tell you, I reached out to you, I came to Green Bay, you didn't even acknowledge me."

The tension stems from an interaction during a 2012 game against the San Francisco 49ers. While Jennings was having a conversation with Niners cornerback Carlos Rogers about being in a contract year, the receiver said Rodgers chirped in with, "You guys should get him at the end of the year."

"I don't think he realizes what he said and the impact that it had," Jennings told B/R's Tyler Dunne in April. "Had the shoe been on the other foot and I said, 'Hey, man, I should come and play with your quarterback,' he would've been so offended by that. But when it comes out of his mouth—and we all know there's truth behind jokes—for him to say that and just act as though everything was the same? It just wasn't."

