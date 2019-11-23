Pete Dunne vs. Adam Cole Set for WWE Survivor Series After Dunne's WarGames Win

Credit: WWE.com

Pete Dunne beat Damian Priest and Killian Dain in a Triple Threat match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Saturday night to earn an NXT Championship match against Adam Cole at Survivor Series on Sunday.

The finish saw Dunne pin Priest after a wild sequence that started with all three men on the top rope. Dunne attempted to break Priest's fingers to send him to the canvas. The Bruiserweight hit Dain with a superplex and dropped Priest with the Bitter End.

Dain worked his way out of a sleeper hold by dropping Dunne onto Priest for the three-count.

Dunne, Priest and Dain have been involved in a three-way rivalry that has played out on NXT TV over the past several weeks, but it was taken to another level this week when NXT general manager William Regal added some major stakes to their match at TakeOver: WarGames.

The origin of the feud dates back to several weeks ago when Priest attacked Dunne after Dunne defeated Danny Burch in a singles match. That led to a bout between Dunne and Priest that Priest won with the aid of a low blow.

Prior to that match, Dunne and Dain crossed paths, and Dunne got on the big man's bad side by cracking his fingers during an argument, which was a decision that would come back to haunt The Bruiserweight.

Dunne did beat Priest in a rematch, but Dain attacked them afterward, and The Beast of Belfast left them both down. After that, prior to a scheduled match between Dunne and Dain, Priest attacked them both, which led to Saturday's clash.

All three competitors are highly skilled and physical wrestlers who find themselves at different points of their WWE careers.

Dunne was the longest-reigning United Kingdom champion in WWE history before losing it to WALTER, and he is now essentially a full-time NXT Superstar. He has had several title matches in NXT but is still searching for his first title win.

Priest is still early in his NXT tenure after finding success as Punishment Martinez in Ring of Honor. There are few better athletes in wrestling who possess his size, and that was on full display at TakeOver.

Dain had a previous run in NXT as part of the Sanity stable before going to the main roster. When Sanity was barely utilized and then disbanded, Dain went back to NXT. He has wreaked plenty of havoc and even scored a singles win over Matt Riddle.

Any of the three Superstars would have been a fine choice to challenge Cole, but since Dunne is a true babyface and has some history with the leader of Undisputed Era, going with him was likely the right move by WWE.

