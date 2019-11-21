Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski Says His 'Best Is Yet to Come'

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has said his "best is yet to come" despite his record-breaking form in the Bundesliga already this season.

Lewandowski, 31, became the first player in German top-flight history to score in the first nine league games of the season earlier this year, and he's since extended that record run to 11 consecutive matches.

Speaking to Sport Bild (h/t Goal's Ben Spratt), the Bayern hitman said he feels younger than his 31 years suggest and his "best spell is just starting":

"I worked very hard for this form. Currently it is going perfectly, my body feels good.

"It's good to have that in mind, but it does not mean that I'm resting. I want to get even better.

"I know when I can do more and when I need to slow down. My passport says: 'Robert Lewandowski, 31 years old'. But that's not how I feel.

"My best spell is just starting now and hopefully will continue for some more years. The best is yet to come."

The Poland frontman has scored 23 times in 18 games across all competitions this season—as well as another four goals for his country since October:

Bayern's No. 9 has been crowned the Bundesliga's top scorer on four previous occasions—three times since joining Die Roten and once while at Borussia Dortmund (2013-14)—and a fifth gong looks almost certain.

He already sits five goals ahead of Timo Werner in this term's race for the Golden Boot, and the RB Leipzig forward recently paid tribute to his rival:

Lewandowski was previously linked with a transfer to Real Madrid, but his future looks secure in Bavaria after he signed a new four-year contract at the Allianz Arena in August.

Several high-profile managerial changes in recent seasons have caused disruption at Bayern, but it speaks volumes of the player's quality that his form has remained at an elite standard throughout.

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe called Lewandowski the best player on the continent prior to the recent international break:

His consistent form in front of goal extends to the whole of 2019 and sees Lewandowski sitting among some world-class company, per OptaJose:

This Bundesliga campaign is only 11 games old, but Lewandowski is already more than halfway to eclipsing his best-ever goals total for a league season (30).

Bayern legend Gerd Muller holds the record for most goals scored in one Bundesliga campaign after he netted 40 times during the 1971-72 season (34 games), but Lewandowski could set a new benchmark in 2020.