Video: Chris Jericho vs. Scorpio Sky for AEW World Championship Announced

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Scorpio Sky will get a chance at the AEW World Championship after agreeing to a match with Chris Jericho at next week's "Thanksgiving Day Celebration with Le Champion."

Sky handed Jericho his first AEW loss last week with a shocking pin, but Le Champion called for a rematch Wednesday night and essentially talked his way into a title bout:

Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian of SoCal Uncensored also helped talk Jericho into it with some reverse psychology.

The match should headline next Thursday's event at the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago, Illinois, with Scorpio Sky getting a chance to showcase his talent on the big stage.