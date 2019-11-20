Becky Lynch Wrestles Rhea Ripley, Attacked by Shayna Baszler in WWE NXT Return

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

After weeks of being attacked on Mondays, Becky Lynch brought the fight back to Full Sail on Wednesday.

The Raw women's champion arrived at NXT looking for a fight and found one with Rhea Ripley, who answered Lynch's challenge in a match that likely would have burned the house down if it weren't for an interruption by Shayna Baszler and the NXT Horsewomen.

Lynch and Ripley then turned their attention to the Horsewomen, dispatching them from the ring and standing tall as the Full Sail crowd cheered on. Lynch is scheduled to be part of a three-way match against Bayley and Baszler at Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view, while Ripley will be part of the women's WarGames match against Baszler Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, and Kay Lee Ray at NXT: WarGames.

While it's good we got some of Lynch-Ripley, it's hard to not be disappointed by the non-finish here. Ripley could have taken a clean loss to the Raw women's champion without hurting herself as a threat; Lynch is arguably the biggest star in the company, and Ripley is a budding star. Giving her a full 15-minute match would have done more to put her over than yet another WWE non-finish.

The post-match attack stuff could have been handled the same way without compromising Lynch's first match back at Full Sail in years.

That said, seeing The Man back in that environment was a moment fun enough to make the cross-branding stuff worth it.