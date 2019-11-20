Cesar Azpilicueta Wishes Jose Mourinho 'All the Best' at Tottenham

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistNovember 21, 2019

Chelsea's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (L) and Chelsea's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta shout during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in London on May 3, 2015. AFP PHOTO / IAN KINGTON RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)
IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Cesar Azpilicueta is going to have to get used to seeing his former boss in charge of a rival, but he still wished Jose Mourinho well after the 56-year-old was named Tottenham Hotspur manager on Wednesday.

Azpilicueta played for Mourinho during the latter's second spell in charge of Chelsea from 2013-15. He's still part of the Blues' first team, but Azpilicueta isn't against the idea of Mourinho succeeding with a London rival, per Dan Sansom of Sky Sports: "Obviously when we play against each other we both want to win for our teams—but this is football. I wish him well. He's a great manager and obviously it's great for the Premier League to welcome back one of the most successful managers of the past 15 years, so obviously we wish him well." 

Sending well wishes to Mourinho is a magnanimous gesture from Azpilicueta given how Spurs are regular challengers to Chelsea's top-four hopes. However, the Blues have the upper hand at the moment with Tottenham 14th in the Premier League after 12 matches—12 points behind Chelsea and 11 points adrift of the qualification places for next season's UEFA Champions League.

It's one reason why Mourinho has replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout, with chairman Daniel Levy talking up his ability to "inspire teams," per an announcement on the club's official website.

In the club's statement on Pochettino's departure, Levy also outlined the main reason the highly regarded manager was sent through the exit door: "Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing."

Mourinho is a good bet to turn those results around based on his successful track record at the top level. He has won trophies throughout his career, including the Premier League title and League Cup with Azpilicueta at Chelsea in 2015.

Things weren't as successful for Spurs with Pochettino at the helm, but there are plenty who believe the Argentinian was hard done by:

Pochettino's time in the dugout was defined by how he dealt with restricted spending working alongside Levy. A stadium worth more than £1 billion that Spurs moved into earlier this year, along with the resulting debt, has further impacted the Lilywhites' ability to be a credible player in the transfer market.

Levy's notorious frugality has also been seen as a sticking point for Pochettino:

It's curious to consider whether Mourinho's arrival signals a shift in policy from Levy. Mourinho has traditionally spent big at his various clubs, including both Chelsea and Manchester United.

If he can't do the same at Tottenham, getting more from the incumbent squad will be key. Winning over key players may not be easy considering how many of them still hold Pochettino in high regard.

Star striker Harry Kane and gifted attacking midfielder Dele Alli have been among those to praise and thank their departing chief:

Pochettino will be a tough act to follow, but Mourinho's knack for silverware could end a drought stretching back to 2008. His main focus will be getting Spurs back into the Champions League after Tottenham lost to Liverpool in last season's final.

Gams against rivals will be key with a reunion against Chelsea taking place in north London on Sunday, December 22. The return at Stamford Bridge is set for Saturday, February 22.

Azpilicueta will no doubt be hoping some of the Mourinho magic wears off for those games.

Related

    Bayern Monitoring Spurs Striker Troy Parrott

    Exciting young Irish prospect's first-team chances could be limited under Mourinho

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    Bayern Monitoring Spurs Striker Troy Parrott

    Bayern Strikes
    via Bayern Strikes

    Auba Postpones Contract Talks

    Reported Barcelona interest has Arsenal striker holding off on new deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Auba Postpones Contract Talks

    via mirror

    Mourinho: Kane Can Never Leave

    Tottenham's new coach told the club Kane cannot leave under any circumstances

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho: Kane Can Never Leave

    Mail Online
    via Mail Online

    Mourinho Told Tottenham Won't Spend in Jan.

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    Mourinho Told Tottenham Won't Spend in Jan.

    David Hytner
    via the Guardian