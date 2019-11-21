Fantasy Basketball 2019: NBA Pickups to Watch After November 20

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

It's been a brutal start for those who took a fantasy basketball interest in northern California.

Essentially all of the Golden State Warriors known to casual fans are either currently injured or have already spent a stretch on the sideline. The Sacramento Kings share similar voids at the same time with De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley both suffering significant injuries.

Whether you're exposed to these situations or not, you've likely worked your way around at least a couple of medical maladies already. If you find yourself in that predicament now or you're simply looking for a spark, these are top players to target on the waiver wire.

Danuel House Jr., SG/SF, Houston Rockets

There aren't always enough touches in Space City to satisfy both James Harden and Russell Westbrook, let alone the support players around them. But good things tend to happen when the ball finds Danuel House Jr., and with Eric Gordon potentially out until Christmas, he could have more offensive opportunities than normal.

Due to his role, he'll never blow anyone away with his scoring (11.2 points per game) or playmaking (1.2 assists). But his shooting and defense make him a critical part of Houston's rotation and a decent plug-in option for the fantasy folks.

He's averaging 2.4 triples per game with a 44.6 percent conversion rate from the perimeter. Both numbers could prove sustainable, too, since last season he contributed 2.7 threes per 36 minutes and connected on 41.6 percent of his long-range looks.

He doesn't take many free throws (1.9 attempts), but he usually makes the ones he gets (82.6 percent). Tack on 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 combined steals and blocks, and he's someone who can provide a big lift in the sniping department while helping in a few others.

Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Milwaukee Bucks

Injuries create opportunities for fantasy streamers, and Donte DiVincenzo is the most recent beneficiary of that.

With Khris Middleton out with a thigh contusion, DiVincenzo has assumed a starting spot and shown his worth as a complementary scorer, shooter and distributor.

The guard has now managed double-digit performances in his last three outings, averaging 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.3 triples and 2.3 steals over that stretch.

He's shooting 42.1 percent from range this season, and given the Bucks' need for maximum spacing around Giannis Antetokounmpo, DiVincenzo's stroke could keep him playing a prominent role. If you need someone to perk up your perimeter game over the next few weeks, you can do a lot worse than the 17th pick of the 2018 draft.

Duncan Robinson, SF/PF, Miami Heat



Have a night, Duncan Robinson.

The second-year shooter put his fantasy potential on full display Wednesday. He apparently snuck a rocket launcher into AmericanAirlines Arena and used it to torch the Cleveland Cavaliers for eight three-point bombs—in the first half alone.

Robinson's role in Miami's pass-happy offense lends itself to volatility, and it showed again on Wednesday. While his final tally featured 29 points, 24 of them came in the opening half.

Still, the 6'7" spacer is becoming a sneaky-good source of outside shooting. He's had at least three triples in each of his last four games, averaging 16.5 points and shooting 50 percent from distance over that stretch.

While Justise Winslow's absence (concussion) has likely led to more minutes for Robinson, his shooting is becoming so important that Miami might have to keep finding him floor time even when it's at full strength.