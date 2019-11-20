Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons Rally 76ers Past RJ Barrett, Knicks

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

A return home was just what the Philadelphia 76ers needed as they secured a 109-104 win over the New York Knicks.

Philadelphia had dropped five of eight while playing most of its early-season games on the road, but the team improved to 5-0 at the Wells Fargo Center behind double-doubles from Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

The 76ers (9-5) trailed by as many as 17 points in the third quarter Wednesday but stormed back thanks in part to three Mike Scott triples in the fourth quarter to help secure the victory:

The Knicks (4-11) failed to close out what could've been a key win, but Frank Ntilikina showcased his potential with 17 points in the loss.

Notable Stats

Marcus Morris, F, Knicks: 22 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists

RJ Barrett, G, Knicks: 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals

Frank Ntilikina, G, Knicks: 17 points, 1 block

Julius Randle, F, Knicks: 17 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals

Joel Embiid, C, 76ers: 22 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks

Ben Simmons, G, 76ers: 18 points, 13 assists, 7 rebounds

Tobias Harris, F, 76ers: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

Ben Simmons Hit A Three! (And Played Well Overall)

Coming into the game, Ben Simmons was 0-of-17 from three-point range and hadn't attempted a shot from beyond the arc in 2019-20. However, he silenced his many critics by knocking down an outside shot in the first quarter:

Unsurprisingly, there was quite a reaction after this momentous occasion:

There has been plenty of discussion about Simmons' lack of shooting during his career and whether he can take the next step without it, but he showed in this game that he's at least capable of making a three-pointer.

The guard also displayed a varied offensive game that we haven't seen from him this year:

Most importantly, Simmons was aggressive with the ball after too often taking a back seat offensively.

The All-Star came through with his second-highest scoring total of the year with 18 points, as well as his second straight double-double with a season-high 13 assists.

This willingness to take charge could be just as important for the 76ers success as his outside shooting.

Frank Ntilikina Flashes Potential in Loss

The most important player on the floor for the Knicks Wednesday night was Frank Ntilikina.

The guard has had an up-and-down three seasons in the NBA, but set a season high with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting (2-of-4 from three) in an impressive offensive performance:

He was at his best keying a 15-0 run to start the third quarter that gave the Knicks a double-digit lead, which was squandered when he went to the bench.

Ntilikina hasn't improved his scoring in his three years, entering the day with an average of 5.2 points per game. However, his impact has been obvious while earning a positive plus-minus in his fifth straight game, including his plus-4 against the 76ers.

Conversely, Dennis Smith Jr. was minus-7 on the court despite his 13 points and has had a negative rating in all eight of his games this season.

Though Ntilikina has always been known for his defense, the French star showcased his offensive skill set in this one. If he can replicate this more often, he could be an impact player for a team that needs it.

What's Next?

Both teams will host the San Antonio Spurs next. The 76ers will be up first with a game Friday, while the Knicks will take on San Antonio in the second part of a back-to-back Saturday night.