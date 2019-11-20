Video: CM Punk Reveals When He Knew He Was 'Screwed' with WWE

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

After his appearance on FS1's WWE Backstage on Tuesday, former WWE Superstar CM Punk was a guest on FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday.

During the interview with Cowherd, Punk said he knew he was "screwed" in WWE when he made his pay-per-view debut for the company at Survivor Series 2006:

On that show, Punk teamed with Triple H, Shawn Michaels and The Hardy Boyz. Despite having so many accomplished partners, Punk arguably received the biggest reaction from the live crowd in Philadelphia due to their appreciation for his previous work on the independent scene.

Punk said he remembered turning to Triple H and saying, "I'm screwed," due to his belief that WWE's decision-makers wouldn't be happy about him outshining the bigger stars in the match.

Despite that, Punk went on to have a hugely successful career in WWE, as he was a three-time World Heavyweight champion, two-time WWE champion, one-time ECW champion, one-time Intercontinental champion, one-time Tag Team champion and two-time Money in the Bank winner.

When Punk left WWE after the 2014 Royal Rumble, he was on top of his game and still one of the biggest stars in the company. Due to the bad blood between the two sides when Punk left, many thought he would never return.

While Punk isn't signed to WWE currently, he is signed with Fox to be an analyst on a show that breaks down the latest happenings in WWE.

Punk made a surprise appearance at the end of WWE Backstage last week, and this week marked his first official appearance as a member of the show. In addition to discussing why he took the job, Punk gave his thoughts on some of WWE's current storylines.

The "Voice of the Voiceless" didn't hold back, and he made it clear that he would be critical of the product when needed, which should add an interesting dynamic to the show moving forward.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).