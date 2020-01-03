Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor announced his intention to declare for the 2020 NFL draft Friday, forgoing his final year of eligibility:

Taylor was a three-year starter for the Badgers, compiling 6,174 rushing yards to rank second on the school's all-time rushing list behind Ron Dayne. He is sixth on the NCAA's all-time list, and no player has ever rushed for more yards through his junior season.

He totaled 2,003 rushing yards in 2019 while finishing fifth in Heisman Trophy voting, the third straight year he finished in the top 10 of voting.

"That's the goal," Taylor said of turning pro on The Rich Eisen Show in October. "That would be the goal, if everything plans out well. You can't look too far ahead, but you know, of course everyone at this level would love to be there in February."

Taylor is currently ranked as the No. 26 overall player in the 2020 class and is the third-ranked running back for Bleacher Report's Matt Miller. He'll become the first Wisconsin running back to be drafted since Melvin Gordon III (2015), whom Taylor has cited as one of his favorite backs growing up.

Should Taylor come off the board in the first round, he'll be the first Wisconsin player to be drafted on the first day since 2017. The Badgers have not had a player drafted higher than the third round in either of the previous two drafts.

Taylor's bona fides as a runner are unquestioned, but his first-round stock is hurt by his lack of pass-catching prowess. He's only compiled 42 receptions in three seasons at Wisconsin, including just 16 in his first two, though that issue is partially schematic.

With teams emphasizing versatility at running back more than ever, it's possible Taylor will fall to Day 2.