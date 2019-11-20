WWE New Day Podcast, Triple H on NXT WarGames Surprise, Randy Orton Talks AEW

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Announces 'The New Day: Feel The Power Podcast'

WWE's growing podcast network received a major boost Wednesday, as the company announced an upcoming podcast hosted by Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods of New Day.

WWE revealed that The New Day: Feel The Power will debut on Dec. 2, and it will air every Monday thereafter. New Day's podcast joins After The Bell hosted by Corey Graves as the newest addition to WWE's family of podcasts.

In the announcement, WWE noted that New Day's show will feature discussions about their lives inside and outside the ring, as well as "passionate debates" on sports, video games, music and more.

New Day is among the most entertaining groups in wrestling history, and their podcast will give them another platform to shine for the WWE Universe.

Kofi and Big E are the reigning SmackDown Tag Team champions, but Woods is out with an Achilles injury, so the podcast will give him an opportunity to remain at the forefront alongside his UpUpDownDown YouTube gaming channel.

New Day seems to make magic whenever they have the chance to talk and show off their chemistry, so their podcast has a chance to be something truly special.

Triple H Teases Big Surprise at NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Tommaso Ciampa's team at Saturday's NXT TakeOver: WarGames event has yet to be finalized, and NXT founder Triple H said Wednesday that it is by design.

During a media call (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri), Triple H discussed the plan for the final spot on Team Ciampa: "At WarGames, there's an open slot on the Ciampa team, that's going to be the day of when people find out. It's going to be epic, and people are going to be very excited."

Team Ciampa originally included Ciampa, Keith Lee and Matt Riddle with one open spot to go up against Undisputed Era in a WarGames match. With Johnny Gargano being unable to compete at WarGames because of a neck injury, however, Riddle was pulled from the match to face Finn Balor in a singles bout.

Riddle was then replaced by Dominik Dijakovic, which still left an empty slot on Team Ciampa.

Triple H's comments suggest the final member will be someone who most aren't expecting. A returning Velveteen Dream is a possibility since he has missed several weeks with a reported back injury, or it could be someone even more surprising than that.

Having someone from Raw or SmackDown show up and join Team Ciampa is an option as well, especially since there has been so much brand crossover during the build to Survivor Series.

Another name to consider is John Morrison, who was reported to be signing with WWE back in September. There has been no sign of the former Intercontinental champion on WWE TV yet since that rumor surfaced, but NXT TakeOver: WarGames would be a great place for him to return, especially if the plan is for him to remain on NXT.

Whatever the case, the men's and women's WarGames matches have a chance to be truly remarkable bouts, and the mystery surrounding Team Ciampa adds yet another layer of intrigue.

Orton Discusses AEW Mentions on Social Media

Randy Orton appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves on Wednesday, and during the interview, he addressed speculation about previously having interest in joining AEW.

In an October Instagram post, Orton took a photo next to a sign that said "elite level" and tagged the likes of The Revival, Luke Harper, Riddick Moss and AEW Executive Vice President Cody. That led many on social media to openly wonder if Orton was considering signing with AEW or possibly using AEW for leverage in contract negotiations with WWE.

On After The Bell (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Robert Gunier), The Viper discussed recently signing a new contract with WWE and noted that the Instagram post was his way of joking around:



"I did sign a [five-year] deal and I'm very happy about it. I was just having fun and I've been more so now than ever aware of other guys like Will Ospreay, and other guys that work with Cody Rhodes, and I'm watching a little more wrestling. I'm not in the WWE bubble as much as I've been for almost the past two decades, and I'm learning to appreciate other styles a little more instead of quickly seeing something that isn't how I would do it, or isn't how I would sell it, and I'm realizing that in its own way, it's good."

Orton also suggested that he never had any real plans to leave WWE:

"This might be upsetting for some people but I never really saw myself leaving WWE. To me, it was about getting to a point where I'm happy and with what I'm doing to my body, the amount of time that I'm gone from my family—in the end, it's all going to be worth it. And that's where I'm at right now, so I'm definitely happy being a WWE Superstar."

The 39-year-old Orton has been on WWE's main roster since 2002, and during that time he has become one of the most popular and successful Superstars in WWE history. Orton has main-evented multiple WrestleManias, and he is a 13-time world champion to boot.

All signs point to Orton being with WWE for many more years to come, and that means the all-time record of 16 world title reigns shared by Ric Flair and John Cena could be in jeopardy.

